In January, Lanton admitted in U.S District Court that he made a threatening post on a Facebook Live video from WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) as the station covered the funeral of Detroit Police Sgt. Kenneth Steil on Sept. 23. Steil had died of injuries he sustained after being shot in the line of duty. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / Detroit News)

A Detroit man was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison after admitting to a Facebook post threatening to blow up the funeral of a slain Detroit police sergeant, federal officials said.

Under a deal, Deshawn Maurice Lanton, a 21-year-old ex-convict, pleaded guilty to false information and hoaxes. He formerly faced up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines, said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel L. Lemisch.

In January, Lanton admitted in U.S District Court that he made a threatening post on a Facebook Live video from WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) as the station covered the funeral of Detroit Police Sgt. Kenneth Steil on Sept. 23. Steil had died of injuries he sustained after being shot in the line of duty.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lanton, under the username “Kane Pnotes,” wrote “Maybe I should drop a bomb on the building and get rid of the rest of y’all.” The comment was made as the livestream showed hundreds of police officials and officers at the funeral at St. Joan of Arc Church in St. Clair Shores.

“... (I)t escalated and they reported me to law enforcement,” Lanton said in court in January.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI searched Lanton’s Facebook account and found posts of multiple videos of police officers getting injured with Lanton allegedly commenting “how pleased he was to see officers being injured.”

Lanton’s attorney, Rafael Villarruel, has said his client is very remorseful.

Lanton, who said he was a Henry Ford College student, was on probation with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

His criminal history includes convictions for felonious assault, fleeing police, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police and receiving/concealing stolen property.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2311

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2t4p77Q