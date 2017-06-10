Lauren Weaver of Dearborn Heights, left, was the belle of the annual Motor City Pride festival. (Photo: Neal Rubin / Detroit News)

The sun is hot and fashion is hard, and Hart Plaza is basically giant slabs of concrete. The combination left Lauren Weaver of Dearborn Heights a trifle overbaked Saturday, but a smile remained on her purple lips as she graciously posed for photos with people in lightweight rainbow T-shirts.

Weaver, 31, was the belle of the annual Motor City Pride festival on an 87-degree afternoon that made the free cardboard fans at the Amazon booth a hot commodity.

Topped off with a homemade unicorn headdress, her ensemble included a sheer long-sleeved shirt that showed off her bicep tattoos, a vinyl corset, a multicolored tulle skirt and silver covers on her pink platform boots. On the first blazing weekend of the season, when the City of Detroit announced that it will open four recreation centers as cooling sites Sunday, “you suffer for the art,” the professional hair stylist said.

“The alcohol is helping,” she conceded, taking a sip from a plastic cup. “The water is helping. The love is helping.”

And it didn’t hurt any that the corset was lined with cotton.

Attire — or the lack of it — was key on the first day of what’s billed as Michigan’s largest LGBTQ celebration. A magenta-haired drag queen in purple heels, for instance, had the presence of mind to wear a halter dress.

Even a Fiat Spider wore rainbow gear on a bright Saturday at Hart Plaza. (Photo: Neal Rubin / Detroit News)

John Sheffield, 65, a full-time Elton John impersonator since he retired from medical technology and moved to Detroit from Atlanta, also opted for comfort as he helped staff the Prism Men’s Chorus booth.

Along with his rounded eyeglasses, he wore a Sir Elton T-shirt, rhinestone-inlaid fabric vest and straw boater.

“I’m dying in this hat,” he acknowledged, but he was still better off than he would have been in what he usually wears on stage, which he described in one word:

“Versace.”

At the Comerica table in one of many corporate displays, banker Monica Escamilla of Ann Arbor was grateful for her shady awning and almost embarrassed to need it.

“I’m from Texas,” said Escamilla, 31, “so you think I’d be used to heat.”

Comerica was offering Tigers tickets as a prize in a guess-the-number-of-jelly-beans contest. The jelly beans came in every color in the spectrum. At the commercial tents, there were rainbow bandanas, fedoras, keychains, buttons, opera masks and capes.

Birmingham chiropractor Silvio Cozzetto went with a single hue, gold, for the block letters on the poster at his booth. “Just because you’re not straight,” they read, “doesn’t mean your spine shouldn’t be.”

The letters shimmered as the sign fluttered in wind gusts that peaked at 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Sunday includes lesser breezes, a high of 90 and clear skies — except for Hart Plaza, where there will once again be rainbows.

Motor City Pride

The second day of the annual festival kicks off with an 11 a.m. parade down Griswold Street and along West Jefferson Ave. Hart Plaza gates open at 11:30; music and events run through 7 p.m.

Admission is $5.

Cooling centers

The Detroit Parks and Recreation Department will be open four recreation centers as cooling sites for city residents from noon-8 p.m. Sunday:

■Northwest Activity Center, 18100 Meters, (313) 578-7500

■Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, (313) 628-2000

■Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade, (313) 224-9334

■Coleman Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby, (313) 628-0995

For more information, call (313) 224-1100.

