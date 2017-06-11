At 7 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West McNichols and the Southfield Freeway, police responded to a 911 call of a reported robbery, conducted out of a black Jeep with no doors. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

A video shoot on Detroit’s west side on Saturday night ended in the arrests of its participants after police arrived and fired shots, believing they were breaking up an armed robbery.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West McNichols and the Southfield Freeway, police responded to a 911 call of a reported robbery, conducted out of a black Jeep with no doors.

Police arrived arrived and saw a black Jeep with no doors. They saw a man getting out, who “running up to an Aston Martin vehicle,” said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. “The subject appeared to be armed and appeared to be robbing the Aston Martin.”

When officers approached, a man turned tirned toward the cops, holding what appeared to be a weapon. An officer “fired three shots, but none took effect,” Donakowski said.

Upon further investigation, it turned out the suspects weren’t actually robbing anyone; they were doing a video shoot, Donakowski said. They had no permits or license to do so. Police shut the video shoot down, and arrested three of its participants: two who had been in the Jeep, and the driver of the Aston Martin.

What charges the suspects face, along with their ages, was not immediately available.

