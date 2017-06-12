Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After an argument between family members turned violent on Detroit’s east side on Sunday afternoon, a 34-year-old man is dead and investigators are looking for his 61-year-old uncle, who they believe to have pulled the trigger before making a getaway in the victim’s vehicle.

It was about 5:10 p.m. Sunday when the shooting took place on the 4000 block of Fischer, which is north of Mack and east of Van Dyke. Jennifer Watson, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, said police responded to a 911 call at the home, and arrived to find the cousin of the victim.

The man told police that the victim had been in an argument with his uncle.

Hoping to cool the situation down, the cousin and the victim went outside, through a side door.

But the uncle exited the house, too, through the front door. He made his way around to the side door, Watson said, and fired a single shot, which struck the victim in his chest. The 34-year-old man died from his injuries.

The uncle then allegedly drove off in the victim’s 2003 or 2004 burgundy Cadillac Escalade, Watson said, headed southbound on Fischer.

Police are on the lookout for the burgundy Escalade as the investigation continues.

