Three people in their 20s are recovering from injuries after all three were struck by gunfire in an incident police believe was sparked by a car crash early Monday morning in southwest Detroit.

The shootings took place at Fort and Springwells at about 12:30 a.m., said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department. After the two vehicles crashed into each other near the intersection, the male drivers began arguing, police say.

Both men have permits to carry a concealed handgun, and both pulled out their weapons and “initiated a shootout,” Woody said. In the end, a 21-year-old man took a gunshot wound to the abdomen; police transported him in a scout car to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he is in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in his right arm and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s in serious condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in her lower right leg; medics transported her to Receiving Hospital. The woman, Woody said, “was either an innocent bystander or a passenger." She’s in stable condition.

Police recovered one firearm from the scene.

Both men are being treated now. Police are investigating.

“It will come down to (this): who was the main aggressor?” Woody said. “Who fired first, and for what reason?”

