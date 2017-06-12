Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE A section of Woodward Avenue in the city’s downtown is closing for three months to create a pedestrian plaza. The stretch of Woodward, between Jefferson and Larned, will act as a key transition from Campus Martius park to the Detroit Riverfront. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq

Buy Photo The City of Detroit opened Spirit Plaza on Monday, June 12, 2017. It will feature pedestrian space for food trucks, outdoor seating, arts and music. (Photo: David Guralnick/ The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The last stretch of Woodward Avenue near Jefferson will be closed for the next three months after the city has created a pedestrian plaza.

“The Spirit of Detroit Plaza” or Spirit Plaza —uses the existing esplanade, a rolling curved walkway along the median of Woodward, to move people from Campus Martius to the Riverfront.

The 20,000-square-foot plaza is being funded with a combination of public and private dollars, although city officials would not disclose the amount. The hope is that the plaza will provide a spot for the community to congregate and help control an existing traffic problem.

On Monday, about 100 people attended the grand opening ceremony, which featured performers from the Ballet Folklorico De Detroit and Cass Technical High School's marching band, in addition to words from Mayor Mike Duggan.

“We did a smaller version of this, not nearly as effective, at Gratiot and Randolph, where we had traffic problems, so that was kind of the test run,” Duggan told members of the media. “This time, we’re building out the program, so food trucks will be here, music will be here, people will gather and at the end of the summer we’ll have a conversation with the community.”

Buy Photo Food trucks line up at the new Spirit Plaza in Detroit on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)

For now, this means cars driving along Jefferson will not be able to turn onto Woodward and will have to take a detour.

“If we want to keep it, we’ll keep it. If we want to go back to driving through, we’ll drive through it,” said Duggan. “But every place in America where people have gotten used to having a public plaza, they never want to let it go.”

