A 16-year-old male, who authorities aren’t naming because he’s a juvenile, is facing charges related to two alleged brick-throwing incidents on the Interstate 75 service drive, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

The incidents took place within an hour-long period between 11:35 p.m. on May 24 and 12:40 a.m. on May 25.

In the first, a woman was driving on the freeway when a “large brick” damaged her car. In that incident, the juvenile is facing charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, throwing objects at trains/cars causing property damage, and malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1,000.

An hour later, a second woman’s vehicle was hit — along with the woman’s 2-year-old granddaughter. In that incident, the juvenile faces charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, throwing objects at trains/cars causing property damage, and malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1,000.

The juvenile is in police custody at the Wayne County Juvenile Facility. He will have his pre-trial hearing on both charges on Friday, June 16 at 8:30 a.m., before Judge Virgil Smith at the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

