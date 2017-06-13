Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against two Detroit men after an undocumented video shoot they allegedly took part in was shot up by police, who were alerted to the scene by 911 callers who believed an armed robbery was taking place.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West McNichols, just east of the Southfield Freeway, police responded to a 911 call of a reported robbery, conducted out of a black Jeep with no doors.

Police arrived and saw a black Jeep with no doors. They saw a man getting out, “running up to an Aston Martin vehicle,” said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. “The subject appeared to be armed and appeared to be robbing the Aston Martin.”

But the guns weren’t real. It wasn’t an armed robbery, but a depiction of an armed robbery for use in a video.

Police didn’t know that at the time, and a man turned toward the cops, holding what appeared to be a weapon. An officer fired three shots. No one was hit.

Tuesday, charges were announced against Dushon Shepherd, 26, and Keenan Black, 39, for disturbing the peace, a 93-day misdemeanor. Their arraignments are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Detroit’s 36th District Court.

The Detroit Film Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

