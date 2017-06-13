Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit homicide detectives are investigating after a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found fatally shot in a street on the city’s east side early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing shots fired around 3 a.m. on Lakepointe, near Berkshire. That’s north of Harper and east of East Outer Drive.

When the neighbors looked outside, they found a black male lying in the street, face up, having been shot multiple times. The man was dead by the time police arrived.

Police believe a “high-caliber weapon" was involved in the shooting, said Michael Woody, media relations director for the Detroit Police Department. A white Ford Fusion was seen leaving the scene.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2th7lyq