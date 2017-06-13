Last year, the museum announced the expansion of its campus along West Grand Boulevard. The $50 million project would include interactive exhibits, recording studios, a theater, meeting spaces and a retail area. (Photo: Motown Museum)

Detroit — A benefit for the Motown Museum on Thursday night will allow guests to relive the heyday of the record label.

The fundraiser, which will be held at Capitol Park in downtown Detroit, will feature a 1960s-style dinner, cocktail party, Motown-themed karaoke and a performance by the Four Tops.

The event, hosted by the museum and Lear Corp. auto supplier, expects to draw 350 people.

It also will feature a live auction for the following attractions: A private wine tasting for six at Celani Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, a private suite for four at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards, a hot air balloon ride for two that includes a picnic basket filled by Andiamo, and a seven-day trip for two people to Rome and Florence.

Last year, the museum announced the expansion of its campus along West Grand Boulevard. The $50 million project would include interactive exhibits, recording studios, a theater, meeting spaces and a retail area.

The 50,000-square-feet project would be built around the museum and the neighboring Hitsville U.S.A. house.

Ford Motor Co. and UAW-Ford pledged a $6 million gift for the expansion.

Tickets for the event, which cost $500, remain available.

To attend contact Tonette Bryant-Carter at (313) 875-2264, Ext. 252, or tlbcarter@motownmuseum.org, or Lynn Wilhelm at (313) 875-2264, Ext. 226, or lwilhelm@motownmuseum.org.

