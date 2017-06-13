Buy Photo A Detroit police officer checks out a Chevy 1500 that was involved in an accident at the corner of Canfield and Second Street in Detroit, June 8, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An Inkster man who killed an elderly man and injured three others when his car struck them in front of the Shinola Detroit store in Midtown has been charged in the crime, authorities said Tuesday.

Wayne County Prosecutors announced that Deandre Merkie Simmons, 42, is being charged with driving with his license suspended causing death, reckless driving causing death and operating under the influence causing death, among other charges.

Simmons, whom authorities say was intoxicated when the accident occurred, was arraigned on Saturday before 34th District Court Magistrate Linda Mack with a probable cause conference set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The June 8 incident occurred in the 440 block of Canfield in Detroit and killed a 73-year-old South Lyon man. A 65-year-old Milford woman and a 65-year-old Milford man were also injured. A fourth person who was struck declined medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators allege Simmons “was intoxicated when he drove ... on the wrong side of the street” and struck the victims as they were crossing West Canfield at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Detroit police reported the four pedestrians were near a vehicle display outside the store when the blue Chevy pickup “traveling at a high rate of speed” swerved and struck them. The truck continued a short distance before a passenger inside apparently grabbed the steering wheel and stopped the driver, police said.

