A 26-year-old man is dead and a 20-year-old woman is under arrest after an alleged hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The crash took place at about 9:15 p.m. on West Seven Mile near Trinity, which is just west of Burt Road.

Police say the victim and a woman driving a black Ford Fusion “appeared to be having an argument.” Then, the driver of the Fusion allegedly struck the man with the vehicle. He died from his injuries.

Three hours later, the woman was taken into police custody, a Detroit Police Department statement on the matter said.

According to Michigan State Police statistics, while the vast majority of homicides in Michigan take place under “unknown circumstances,” when the circumstance is known, arguments are the leading known event preceding homicides in the state.

