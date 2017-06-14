A makeover program for established small businesses that have stayed afloat during Detroit’s rough economy was announced Wednesday by Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Wednesday’s announcement was made in the Old Redford neighborhood of Detroit, where long-time businesses such as Paul the Barber and the Old Redford Theatre operate next to newer stores, including Sweet Potato Sensations, Motor City Java and Tea House. (Photo: Google.com)

Detroit — A makeover program for established small businesses that have stayed afloat during Detroit’s rough economy was announced Wednesday by Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp.

Motor City Re-Store will provide up to $500,000 every three months in matching grants to existing business owners and their landlords to improve exteriors of commercial buildings, including landscaping and parking lots. Matching grants are also available for design and architectural services related to exterior improvement projects.

The aim of the new initiative is to make neighborhood business districts in Detroit more walkable, attractive and viable, Duggan said.

“The small neighborhood businesses that have hung in there over the years and have sustained our city are part of Detroit’s revitalization. That’s why we created Motor City Re-Store,” Duggan said. “This is how we are going to bring our city back, by supporting our existing businesses and residents as we welcome new ones to our neighborhoods.”

Motor City Re-Store is a companion program to Motor City Match, which awards $500,000 every quarter to startups and businesses expanding to new locations.

The new program is specifically aimed at existing neighborhood businesses.

Wednesday’s announcement was made in the Old Redford neighborhood of Detroit, where long-time businesses such as Paul the Barber and the Old Redford Theatre operate next to newer stores, including Sweet Potato Sensations, Motor City Java and Tea House.

Michael Rafferty, DEGC vice president of small business services, said the improvements funded through the program should create more inviting and stable commercial districts throughout the city.

“We know how important it is for businesses to have attractive façades facing the street because they help to build a business’ brand,” Rafferty said. “Motor City Re-Store is designed to improve that exterior look for qualified businesses.”

Glen Long, interim president and CEO of DEGC, said his organization has a long collaboration history with the mayor’s office and other private and nonprofit organizations that have been building a network of support for small business.

“We recognize how successful small businesses are significant job creators and strong contributors to the quality of life in neighborhoods,” Long said.

Motor City Re-Store is supported by a combination of Community Development Block Grant funds and other sources. The Economic Development Corp. has stewardship of the public funds and has approved funding to develop the program. It voted on final program operational plans on Tuesday.

Motor City Re-Store will be managed by the DEGC. It will be open to entrepreneurs who are currently open and operating a commercial storefront Detroit and their landlords.

The application process opens Thursday at www.motorcityre-store.com and the first awards will be announced this fall.

Business owners interested in applying for Re-Store grants can attend info sessions:

June 22, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Good Cakes and Bakes, 19363 Livernois Ave., Detroit

June 29, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Matrix/Osborn Neighborhood Alliance, 13560 E. McNichols St., Detroit

Detailed information about the program can be found at www.motorcityre-store.com. To register for either Info Session go to: www.motorcityre-store.com/news-events.

