Detroit police arrested a driver hours after the traffic death of a 26-year-old man Tuesday on the city’s northwest side.

The man “appeared to be having an argument with a female driving a black Ford Fusion” when the car hit him near Trinity and Seven Mile about 9:15 p.m., investigators said in a statement.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday morning that a 20-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.

