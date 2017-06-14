Share This Story!
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Detroit
Police say woman in black Ford Fusion argued with victim before incident near Trinity and Seven Mile on Tuesday night
Detroit police arrested a driver hours after the traffic death of a 26-year-old man Tuesday on the city’s northwest side.
The man “appeared to be having an argument with a female driving a black Ford Fusion” when the car hit him near Trinity and Seven Mile about 9:15 p.m., investigators said in a statement.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.
Police said Wednesday morning that a 20-year-old woman was taken into custody.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.
