Motorists who get tickets from Michigan State Police will be able to pay them online at 36th District Court through the new Online Ticket Resolution Program, court officials announced Wednesday.

The initiative is a quicker and more efficient method to take care of the tickets than having to appear in court for a hearing. The program only applies to “eligible” civil citations given out by MSP officers.

“Individuals will have the option to request consideration for a plea offer to a lesser or no point violation by answering a few simple questions, according to a press release from court officials Wednesday.

“A Magistrate will review the individual’s eligibility and driving record, applying the same criteria as an in-person court appearance, and provide a response within 72 hours. The party will then have the opportunity to accept or reject the offer.”

The program is an alternative developed using technology as part of the court’s commitment to accessibility and other services to the public, court officials say.

“We are confident that the citizens we serve will find the new online program beneficial and time-saving and we encourage them to take advantage of this new, convenient service. We look forward to continued technological improvements and offering better services to the public” said Chief Judge Nancy M. Blount of 36th District Court.

