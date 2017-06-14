Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 25-year-old man was shot dead while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit’s west side late Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 13900 block of Wisconsin, which is just north of Schoolcraft and east of Wyoming. The victim was sitting in his maroon Lincoln. Shots were heard in the area.

Witnesses arrived to find the man had been shot, and called 911. Medics transported the man to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

