A 50-year-old Detroit man faces charges after allegedly fatally shooting his son when an argument at his auto repair business became violent.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced second-degree murder and felony firearm charges against Karlton Wright, 50. Wright is expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Detroit’s 36th District Court.

His legal troubles began Monday, at about 4:20 p.m., at his auto repair shop on the 19900 block of James Couzens, which is north of Pembroke and east of Greenfield. The prosecutor’s office says Wright and his son, a 36-year-old man named Eric Hatchett, were engaged in a “heated” argument. Hatchell hit his father in the face, police said, at which point Wright is accused of pulling out his handgun and shooting his son.

The father then drove the son to an area hospital, but he died.

