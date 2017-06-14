DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 2 : Detroit Water and Sewerage Department logo is displayed on a window as customers attend a Water Affordability Fair August 2, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The fair was organized by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to help customers who are struggling financially to pay their bills. Thousands of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department customers have had their water disconnected after being delinquent with their bill. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (Photo: Joshua Lott, Getty Images)

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department crews are working to repair a water main break on Mount Elliot near Eight Mile that has flooded roadways on Detroit’s northeast side.

Bryan Peckinpaugh, a spokesman for the department, said a 12-inch main broke on Mount Elliott and is flooding Eight Mile.

Peckingpaugh said crews will first shut the water off, pump the standing water into the sewer and then repair the break.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while crews pump the standing water out of the area.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2snHqaT