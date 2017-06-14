1
Detroit Water and Sewerage Department crews are working to repair a water main break on Mount Elliot near Eight Mile that has flooded roadways on Detroit’s northeast side.
Bryan Peckinpaugh, a spokesman for the department, said a 12-inch main broke on Mount Elliott and is flooding Eight Mile.
Peckingpaugh said crews will first shut the water off, pump the standing water into the sewer and then repair the break.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while crews pump the standing water out of the area.
