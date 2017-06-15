Detroit Police Officer Johnson, with his family, is still struggling with injuries suffered when he was shot April 30. (Photo: Family photo)

Amid efforts to raise money for fallen Detroit officers, one injured cop continues fighting for his life.

Officer Johnson, whose first name is being withheld at his family’s request, was shot in the head April 30 while responding to a domestic violence call. He’s shown slight improvement, but is far from healed, Detroit Police spokesman Michael Woody said.

“He’s breathing on his own, and he’s been moved to a different facility, but he’s not up and moving, and he’s not fully awake yet,” Woody said. “There’s been no significant change.”

Johnson was part of a recent spike in Detroit officers being shot or shot at. The most recent incident involved an off-duty Detroit cop who was in a shootout with a robber.

Johnson was the eighth police officer to be shot in Detroit since Sept. 17, when Sgt. Kenneth Steil died from a gunshot wound he sustained while chasing a wanted carjacker who allegedly had shot his stepfather and a car wash employee.

Johnson’s family started a gofundme.com page to raise money for the family. His son wrote on the page that his mother, a teacher, has been off work and spending her days at Johnson’s bedside.

The gofundme account is now closed, after the family raised $16,520.

Another fundraising effort, which will help the families of Steil and other officers killed in the line of duty, is planned for Saturday.

The Fallen Officers Fundraiser is scheduled from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Nancy Whiskey Pub, 2644 Harrison, Detroit. A $20 donation is requested.

The event will honor Steil and fellow Detroit Police officers Myron Jarrett and Frank Gregory; along with Wayne State University officer Collin Rose.

The fundraiser will feature bounce houses for children and face-painting. The Detroit Police Mounted Unit will be on hand, along with Detroit Fire Department clowns.

After 7 p.m., the fundraiser will move inside the bar, and will be open to adults only.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2trHOm0