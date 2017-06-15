Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 40-year-old Detroit man was carjacked and shot as he arrived at his apartment on Detroit’s west side Thursday morning, police said.

It was about 3:10 a.m. on the 12000 block of Bryden — just east of the Interstate 96 service drive and north of Grand River — when the shooting took place.

The victim pulled up in his lime-green 2005 Chevy Tahoe and was approached by two men, who demanded the Tahoe, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. One of the men fired a shot, police say, striking the victim in the leg before driving off in the vehicle. No license plate number was immediately available.

Medics took the man to an area hospital, and he was taken into surgery. His condition was unknown early Thursday.

