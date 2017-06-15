Someone from inside the Dodge Journey opened fire and struck three male victims, ages 42, 47 and 50, before driving off. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Three men were shot and one was killed in a drive-by Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 9:55 a.m. on the 6000 block of Brace, which is north of Ford Road and west of the Southfield Freeway. Two men were standing outside when a black Dodge Journey pulled up, said Detroit Police Department spokesman Dan Donakowski. Someone from inside the Journey opened fire and struck three male victims, ages 42, 47 and 50, before driving off.

The 47-year-old man was hit in his thigh and buttock, and died.

The 42-year-old man was hit in his upper arm and buttock, and is in temporary serious condition.

The third victim,50, lives in the area and just happened to be outside at the time, police said. He was hit in his left side and is in temporary serious condition.

The direction the Journey headed when fleeing as well as a detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

