Surveillance images of two suspects who allegedly carjacked a 28-year-old man early Friday on the city’s west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are working to find two people wanted in connection with a carjacking reported early Friday on the city’s west side.

An armed man and an accomplice allegedly approached a motorist at about 1 a.m. in the 14800 block of W. Seven Mile, ordered the 28-year-old to drive his red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze near Lauder, then forced him out, investigators said in a statement.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

To generate tips from the public, authorities released surveillance images of the suspects Friday.

One is described as an African-American man in his early 20s, 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen armed with a handgun.

The other suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with a light complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Detectives at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the DPD Connect app or contacting HEAT at (800) 242-HEAT.

