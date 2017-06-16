A Detroit police officer was wounded Friday in a dog attack while investigated a burglary at a home on the city’s east side.

A scout car was dispatched to the 12300 block of Corbett at about 4 p.m. for a possible break-in at a home there, investigators said in a statement.

Officers spotted the suspect at a side window. One tried to investigate further, but a struggle with the 19-year-old man ensued not far from an open backyard gate, according to the release.

“The family dog came out the gate, and charged the officers,” police reported.

One of the officers was bitten twice. That officer’s partner discharged his firearm, fatally striking the animal.

The officer who sustained multiple bites was transported to nearby St. John Hospital & Medical Center. He was listed in temporary serious condition Friday night.

Meanwhile, the burglary suspect was arrested. Other details about the animal and the officers involved were not released.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2txLWkp