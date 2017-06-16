An early Friday morning blaze that erupted on the city’s west side in a former Coney Island restaurant is arson, fire officials said.

The fire began around 4:25 a.m. at the former Lakeside Coney Island in the 24400 block of Grand River near Fenton, said Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fornell. The fire, he said, started inside the building, which was being used for storage.

“Our investigators have determined it’s definitely arson,” Fornell said after leaving the scene. “It started on the inside. Some people were saying it was a firebombing. It was not a firebombing. It’s still under investigation.”

Fornell said no one was injured in the fire and the building appears to be gutted by the blaze.

