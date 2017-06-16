Buy Photo Detroit Police commissioners have suspended the permit of a towing company owned by a man accused of bribing a government official in Macomb County. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police commissioners have suspended the permit of a towing company owned by a man accused of bribing a government official in Macomb County.

Members of the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted to suspend Boulevard and Trumbull’s tow permit and remove the company from the police department’s tow rotations, according to a public notice. It also said the department is prohibited from contacting Boulevard and Trumbull — the city’s largest towing company — for police-related towing.

Boulevard and Trumbull’s owner, Gasper Fiore, was arraigned in federal court Tuesday on charges he participated in a widespread bribery conspiracy in Macomb County. The Grosse Pointe Shores business mogul is one of 12 people charged in the case.

Federal prosecutors accuse Fiore of bribing Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds. They have charged both Fiore and Reynolds with multiple counts of bribery-related offenses in connection with a towing contract. Prosecutors allege Fiore gave Reynolds bribes totaling $7,000 in early 2016. If convicted, Fiore could go to prison for 20 years.

Authorities also accuse Fiore, former Rizzo Environmental Services CEO Chuck Rizzo, his father Charles Rizzo, businessman Derrick Hicks and others of plotting to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rizzo Environmental Services.

They said the scheme involved using a fake legal settlement agreement, fraudulent consulting deals, kickbacks, shell companies and stealing money to help pay for Chuck Rizzo’s mansion in Bloomfield Township.

Some of the stolen money bankrolled bribes for public officials to maintain and secure additional municipal garbage contracts, according to prosecutors.

Fiore was also a minor figure in the corruption case against former Detroit Kwame Kilpatrick in 2012.

Federal officials charged Kilpatrick and contractor Bobby Ferguson of extorting more than $90,000 from Fiore.

Prosecutors dropped the Fiore allegation to avoid a potential conflict of interest involving Kilpatrick's lawyer.

