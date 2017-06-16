Danisha Mathis is charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run case that left her boyfriend dead. (Photo: File photo)

Wayne County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old woman with first-degree murder over the death of her boyfriend in a hit-and-run accident this week on the city’s west side.

Danisha Mathis of Detroit is accused of killing Terrence Ricks Jr., 25, also of Detroit, Tuesday. Police said around 9:15 p.m., she was driving her Ford Fusion in the 21000 block of West Seven Mile near Trinity, chasing Ricks, who was running from her car on foot.

Police say the victim and a woman driving a Fusion, identified by authorities as Mathis, “appeared to be having an argument.” Authorities say she drove on sidewalk and hit Ricks, dragging him under her car.

Three hours later, the woman was taken into custody, a Detroit Police Department statement said.

Prosecutors said Mathis fled the accident scene at a high rate of speed. Ricks eventually became “dislodged from the car,” authorities contend, and later died at a hospital. Mathis was arrested on June 14.

Mathis was arraigned Friday before 36th District Magistrate Dawn M. White.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 26, and a preliminary exam is slated for July 3.

