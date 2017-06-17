Detroit–A 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being attacked by a dog in the 10700 block of Beaconsfield on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit police said in a statement the attack occurred at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The statement says the child was playing in the back yard when a pit bull left the house, and viciously attacked her. The child’s 55-year-old aunt intervened in an attempt to stop the attack, but the dog then turned on her, wounding her leg.

“The child was rushed to St. John Hospital, and immediately taken into surgery,” the statement continues. “She is currently in extremely critical condition, and the aunt is being treated. It should be noted that each adult the officers on scene are interviewing are providing conflicting accounts of the incident.”

