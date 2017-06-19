Buy Photo A federal judge will hold a hearing at noon Monday on a lawsuit that seeks to block taxpayer funds from paying for the Little Caesars Arena and a new Detroit Pistons headquarters. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A federal judge will hold a hearing at noon Monday on a lawsuit that seeks to block taxpayer funds from paying for the Little Caesars Arena and a new Detroit Pistons headquarters.

Last week, attorneys for the Detroit Downtown Development Authority and the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority asked U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith to dismiss the lawsuit, alleging it could derail the project, prevent the team’s move to Detroit and cause “massive harm” to the city.

On June 1, Detroit resident D. Etta Wilcoxon and activist Robert Davis filed the lawsuit against the DDA and DBRA, arguing the project should not be funded with local and county taxes without a vote of the people.

“Plaintiffs’ delay threatens to cause massive harm to Defendants and to the City of Detroit,” said a motion filed by city attorney Darryl Bressack on June 15. “The loss of tax increment financing at this critical moment could upend the complex financial package supporting the Pistons’ move to Detroit, and the resulting changes could cause the Pistons to reverse their plans.”

Bressack said in the motion that the loss of the Pistons would cost Detroit millions of dollars in tax revenue and threaten the burgeoning growth of the city’s entertainment district.

An adverse ruling could cause a default on $250 million in outstanding DDA bonds, Bressack alleges. Because the DDA is a component unit of the city of Detroit, the consequences of default would be “devastating, threatening the ability of the City to issue debt or, if debt can be issued, to obtain favorable pricing in the capital markets.”

“A default on DDA’s debt would certainly increase the costs and could possibly derail the plan completely,” Bressack said.

The motion to dismiss was also filed on behalf of attorneys who represent Detroit City Council, who were added to the lawsuit in recent weeks.

Goldsmith’s hearing comes a day before the Detroit City Council will take up proposed bonds for modifications to Little Caesars Arena to accommodate the Pistons as well as the Downtown Development Authority’s overall development plan.

The council on Tuesday will be asked to sign off on the issuance of $34.5 million in taxpayer-funded DDA bonds for those changes.

The New Center facility also will proceed only if the Pistons get the approval needed to play at Little Caesars Arena, which will be the home ice of the Detroit Red Wings. The Pistons must also gain approvals from the state and NBA.

So far, about 62 percent or nearly $539 million of the Little Caesars Arena project is from private financing and the rest — $324 million overall — is government financed.

The arena and other developments are estimated to cost a total of $862.9 million.

In the lawsuit, Wilcoxon and Davis allege the DDA and the DRBA have violated their rights to vote by attempting to use tax revenue from an 18-mill Detroit Public Schools levy “for a different purpose” without first obtaining voter approval from Wilcoxon and the other registered voters.

The move violates Michigan’s General Property Tax Act, the lawsuit alleges.

Davis alleges the two taxing authorities have violated his rights by attempting to use tax revenue generated from a Wayne County parks millage for the arena and headquarters.

Both Wilcoxon and Davis are asking Goldsmith to block the DDA and DBRA from individually and collectively using or capturing any tax revenue without first obtaining approval from registered voters of Detroit and Wayne County.

Detroit voters approved a 2012 millage renewal and restoration of the 18 mills.

In 2016, Wayne County voters approved the continuation of the Wayne County parks millage, dedicated to finance improvements to certain parks located within 43 communities in Wayne County.

JChambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tDCbBg