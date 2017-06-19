Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

On Father’s Day and overnight into early Monday morning in Detroit, four people were shot, and two were killed, in four separate instances in Detroit. Two shootings took place on the east side, two on the west side. Victims spanned in age from 17 to 64 years old.

The first shooting took place about 4:10 p.m. on the 800 block of East Grand Boulevard, just north of Mack. The victim, a 64-year-old man, was standing on his front porch when shots were fired from across the street.

Police believe he was not the intended target, that a 57-year-old man driving a red Ford Escape was who the bullets were meant for. But while the victim was hit and the Ford Escape was hit multiple times, the driver was not hurt, said Officer Jennifer Moreno, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

No arrests have yet been made, but police are looking for an older black male suspect, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11-inches tall, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Four hours later, and about 15 miles away on Detroit’s west side, at about 8 p.m., a 14-year-old boy heard his mother arguing with someone in the living room of their home on the 20000 block of Avon. That’s south of West Eight Mile and west of the Southfield Freeway. The boy was in a back room of the house when he heard gunshots. He found his mom in the living room, fatally shot. A 4-year-old child was also in the home at the time.

A man was seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, Moreno said, but no more detailed description was immediately available.

About eight miles south, at 11:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man was a passenger in his friend’s vehicle in the area of Stout and Tireman, which is north of West Warren and east of Rouge Park. The two were driving around when someone fired shots. The 25-year-old was hit in the back of the head. His friend drove him to Sinai Grace Hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Early Monday morning, about 3 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was beating at least two adults in a game of dice outside a vacant home on the 5000 block of East Outer Drive, south of East State Fair, when the losers decided to cut their losses with violence.

“The victim was winning and the suspects were losing, so they shot him,” Moreno said.

Police are looking for two suspects in the shooting. The gunman is described as a black male, about 30, with a dark complexion, weighing 230 pounds, standing 6-foot tall, wearing a black shirt and carrying a gun. The second suspect is a black male, about 30, with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with stocky build, a bald head, a red shirt and blue shorts. Those two were seen fleeing the scene in a white Buick.

Medics transported the teen to St. John Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

