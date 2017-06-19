Buy Photo Under a portrait of his father, Michigan Sen. Coleman A. Young II, D-Detroit, holds a press conference to issue a formal statement regarding the ongoing investigation of the Detroit Land Bank Authority. Young called for a special prosecutor to investigate Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman A. Young II is demanding the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into problems with Mayor Mike Duggan’s demolition program.

The Detroit News first reported that a federal grand jury is focused on Duggan’s demolition program and whether federal money was misappropriated while Detroit spent almost $200 million to demolish homes after the city’s bankruptcy. The target of the investigation is unclear.

But Young, a state senator representing Detroit, said at a Monday news conference that the situation demands a special prosecutor because Duggan is a former Wayne County prosecutor who has a special relationship with U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit. This relationship corrupts the federal probe, he said.

“After all our beloved Detroit has been through, we don't need this,” he said. “... We need a thorough and honest investigation.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office is currently led by an interim attorney after the Trump administration forced the resignation of Obama appointee Barb McQuade.

As many as 30 contractors and city agencies are believed to have been subpoenaed to testify or provide documents, according to sources familiar with the investigation and a copy of subpoenas obtained by The News.

Detroit’s demolition program already was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or SIGTARP, after it came under scrutiny over bidding and soaring costs in 2015.

Young said he believes the practices of the Duggan administration amount to “bid-rigging” and wire fraud.

The specter of criminal charges and another public corruption scandal at Detroit City Hall, less than four years after former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was sentenced in a racketeering and bribery scheme, has clouded Duggan’s first term in office and re-election bid this fall.

nterry@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tFtzKG