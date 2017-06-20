Buy Photo A fire fully engulfed a vacant apartment building on Collingwood west of Rosa Parks Tuesday morning, June 20, 2017. (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Commuters heading south on the Lodge Freeway or Interstate 75 noticed a darkness in the clouds Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant apartment building on Detroit’s west side.

The fire started at about 5:27 a.m. at a vacant, four-story apartment house on Collingwood just west of Rosa Parks, said Dave Fornell, deputy chief of the Detroit Fire Department.

The blaze was “fully involved” on the building’s second, third and fourth floors by the time firefighters arrived. Immediately, their efforts turned to the defensive.

“Surround and drown,” Fornell said.

The fire department used two platforms, with two firefighters each shooting jets of water into the building. The firefighters in the path of the smoke wore breathing apparatuses.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Fire department resources were leaving the scene around 6:30 a.m. but still had the road blocked to northbound traffic.

