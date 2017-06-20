Buy Photo Monet Shaw's aunts and cousins, Jordan Donald, 9, Nina Akin, 34, Rosland Akin, 32, and Arianna Donald, 6, accepted Monet's graduation awards on her behalf Tuesday at East English Village Preparatory Academy while she was in surgery. (Photo: Sarah Rahal / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Eleven-year-old Monet Shaw was looking forward to her fifth-grade graduation ceremony and had just gotten her hair braided for the event when she was severely mauled in a pit bull attack.

She nearly lost a foot and an arm in the Saturday dog assault. Now, she’s recovering after undergoing another surgery Tuesday. And while she was in surgery, two of her aunts collected her accolades and awards from the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Carleton Elementary School on her behalf.

The ceremony also included a moment of silence for Monet and her family.

Detroit police said the attack occurred at 1:15 p.m. at her aunt’s house while the girl was playing in the backyard, but an aunt, Rosland Akin, 32, said she was not playing in the backyard.

Akin said Monet was with a great-aunt on Saturday and they traveled to a cousin’s house on Beaconsfield Street to get her hair braided for her fifth-grade graduation. When they were finished, the two walked down the block to visit one of her great-aunt’s friends.

“She was getting her hair done on that block for this ceremony. One of her cousins braided her hair real pretty for free so she could look cute for her graduation,” said an aunt, Nina Akin, 34.

On their way, Monet and her great-aunt spotted the pit bull behind a screen door on the 10700 Beaconsfield block and immediately ran past the home, Rosland Akin said.

“The pit bull was in the doorway and when they ran, the pit bull pushed the screen down and pushed the auntie down, too. That’s how he attacked Monet,” Rosland Akin said. “A neighbor called the police and grabbed a shovel to get the dog off of Monet but the shovel broke.”

Family members credit doctors at DMC Children’s Hospital for saving the girl’s injured arm and both of her feet.

Monet Shaw (Photo: Family photo)

“Her arm was hanging. The dog bit the ligaments from her arm and her bone popped out of her arm... when she went through surgery, they let us know that they had to take a vein from her leg and place it into her arm so blood can flow through. They also put a plate in her arm, but they couldn’t close it because she was so swollen from the impact,” Rosland Akin said.

The great-aunt attempted to stop the attack, but the dog then turned on her, wounding her leg. Reports and family said the woman has been released from the hospital.

Akin said Monet called her father when she was finished with her hair. He arrived promptly and partially saw the attack on his way.

“It wasn’t just her arm, he bit both of her legs, that’s why both of the shoes were off her feet. She had to get stitches, but the hospital saved them both,” Nina Akin said.

The fifth-grade ceremony took place at East English Village Preparatory Academy on Tuesday morning. Nina and Rosland Akin accepted her awards, including a 21st Century College Scholarship.

