The Pistons announced their intentions to come back to the city at a press conference in November. The announcement featured Mayor Mike Duggan, Chris IIitch of Ilitch Holdings, Pistons owner Tom Gores and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit — The City Council approved $34.5 million in taxpayer-funded bonds on Tuesday to make modifications to the Little Caesars Arena to allow the Detroit Pistons to play there this fall.

The measure was passed 7-2 with Council president Brenda Jones and council member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez voting no.

The council took up the matter after a federal judge late Monday declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the Detroit Downtown Development Authority from capturing taxers to pay for the bonds.

Approval of the bonds have cleared the way for the NBA’s Board of Governors to vote on the team’s move from Auburn Hills to Detroit at its next quarterly meeting on July 11.

After the vote, Jones said she does support the Pistons coming to Detroit, but “there are things I do not support.”

“That is looking at what happens past the Pistons just coming to Detroit and looking for the future and what happens in the future with Detroit, with employment, with education and to me, there is not enough guarantee in writing to what the Pistons will do for Detroiters past the fact of building and relocating the facility in the days to come,” she said.

Rick Mahorn, a former Detroit Piston, attended Tuesday’s council meeting to urge its member to “do their due diligence” to get the team downtown

“It’s very intriguing, the city is getting back to where it used to be,” Mahorn told council. “This move for the Pistons is just wholehearted.”

Mahorn said he understood people have doubts, but “it’s going to be totally awesome, and I think if you do the due diligence to get the team down here, you can see how impactful having the team here will be.”

But John C. Mozena, vice present for marketing and communications for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, told council the deal is a bad one for Detroit.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of people of Michigan through good public policy. That’s why I’m here to day. This proposed subsidy for the Pistons is not good public policy,” he said. “It will not improve the lives of people in Detroit. It should not be approved by this council. They can do this without your help.”

Earlier this month, the panel voted 7-2 in favor of several associated agreements including a $20 million brownfield tax incentive, development plan and community benefits for the Pistons planned practice facility and headquarters. Council President Brenda Jones and Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez voted no.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith, in a written opinion, said the plaintiffs in a lawsuit — activist Robert Davis and city clerk candidate D. Etta Wilcoxon — failed to demonstrate the right to vote guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution is being violated by the team’s move.

The pair sued the DDA, seeking a temporary restraining order against the tax authority and voter approval before tax dollars could be used for the arena.

In a court filing, Davis and Wilcoxon allege any decision made by Detroit City Council on Tuesday on the DDA bonds will violate Michigan’s Open Meetings Act and will be subject to invalidation.

They also allege plans to file a separate state court action under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act to invalidate any decisions the Detroit City Council makes at its Tuesday meeting related to the DDA bonds and the Pistons.

Last week, attorneys for the DDA and the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority asked Goldsmith to dismiss the lawsuit, alleging it could derail the project, prevent the team’s move to Detroit and cause “massive harm” to the city.

In the federal lawsuit against the DDA and DBRA, Wilcoxon and Davis contend the move by the Pistons from Auburn Hills to Detroit this fall should be stopped until city and Wayne County voters have a chance to decide whether taxpayer-backed bonds should be used as part of the deal.

The suit argues Detroit and Wayne County residents have a right to vote, either in August or November, on the bonds before Detroit City Council members vote next week on the deal.

So far, about 62 percent or nearly $539 million of the Little Caesars Arena project is from private financing and the rest — $324 million overall — is government financed. The arena and other developments are estimated to cost a total of $862.9 million.

