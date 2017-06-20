Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in a vehicle with two other teen girls, was shot Monday after two cars chased and surrounded and fired at the car in which she was traveling.

The shooting took place at about 8:15 p.m., said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department. The girl was the front-seat passenger in a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by an 18-year-old woman, and had another 15-year-old girl directly behind her in the back seat.

The three were headed west on Thatcher when a black Ford Explorer with two occupants pulled up to its passenger side and began firing shots “from an unknown type of firearm,” Woody said.

The Fusion tried to escape, but the Explorer and a black Saturn with two occupants “chased them to a location, where there was an eruption of gunfire from several different types of weapons,” Woody said. That location was the 20000 block of Houghton, which is south of West Eight Mile and west of Lahser.

The girl was transported to Grace Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the Explorer, the Saturn, and the four people who were inside the vehicles.

