Detroit police are on the lookout for the driver of a red sports utility vehicle that hit a 60-year-old woman while she was crossing West Seven Mile and didn’t stop.

The woman died from her injuries, said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department. The hit-and-run took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday on West Seven Mile near Trinity, which is east of Lahser.

The woman, who used a walker, was crossing the street when the SUV, headed westbound on Seven Mile, hit her and continued westbound.

Medics transported the woman to Grace Hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

