A Detroit fire battalion chief was hurt Wednesday after a driver struck his car on the city’s northeast side, police said.

The chief was driving on East State Fair near Westphalia at about 5:40 p.m. when the driver in a black or gray Chevrolet TrailBlazer drove through a stop sign and struck his 2015 Ford Expedition, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

After the collision, the fire vehicle “rolled over approximately three times,” he said. The Chevy driver fled the scene.

The battalion chief, who had been returning from a false alarm, climbed out of a window after the SUV landed on its side, said Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell.

He was treated at nearby St. John Hospital & Medical Center for minor lacerations and non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators do not have a description of the Chevy driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5940. Tips also can be submitted through the DPD app or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

