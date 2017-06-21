Buy Photo People rally outside the federal courthouse in Detroit ahead of the hearing. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A federal judge will hold a hearing Wednesday on a request for a temporary restraining order to stop the deportation of 114 Iraqi immigrants arrested earlier this month.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith is set to hear arguments from attorneys representing the American Civil Liberties Union and the government.

The immigrants were rounded up by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement between June 9 and June 10 in Metro Detroit.

The raids were triggered by an agreement reached between Iraq and the United States in which Iraq has agreed to begin accepting deportees after seven years of refusing to do so.

Immigration officials say those targeted in the raids committed crimes, some as serious as rape and murder, and thus have forfeited their right to remain in the U.S.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m.

