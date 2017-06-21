A man believed to be in his 60s was found fatally shot on a front lawn on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded to a call about a man down on the 14000 block of Park Grove, which is south of East Seven Mile and east of Gratiot. When officers arrived, they found a man on a front lawn, fatally shot in his chest, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.
No suspect description was available in the early hours of the investigation.
