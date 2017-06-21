Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 51-year-old man is dead after being hit in a car crash by a man police believe was fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

The crash took place in southwest Detroit at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Gartner and Springwells, which is south of the Vernor Highway. The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was driving a blue Ford Mustang that was stolen, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

The Mustang was traveling northbound in the southbound side of Springwells. The suspect disregarded a red light and collided with the victim’s blue Saturn Ion.

The 51-year-old driver of the Ion died at the scene, and the suspect was arrested at the scene. The Mustang was impounded as evidence.

Information on the initial theft of the Mustang was not immediately available.

According to Michigan Department of Transportation figures released Tuesday, some 446 people have died in car crashes in Michigan in 2017. That’s 33 more than this time in 2016, a year in which car crash fatalities jumped by 10 percent compared to 2015.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tN9ZfB