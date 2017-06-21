Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two men in their early 20s were fatally shot while sitting in a car early Wednesday on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The double homicide took place about 2:15 a.m. on the 20000 block of Glastonbury, which is in the northwest part of Detroit, south of West Eight Mile and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police arrived at the location to find the two victims “unresponsive,” having been shot multiple times, in the front seat of a gray Chevy Malibu.

The man found in the driver’s seat is a black male in his 20s, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He wore a gray sweater and Jumpman (Michael Jordan brand) jogging pants. His passenger was a 21-year-old black male, who also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He wore a blue windbreaker and gray basketball shorts. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description as yet.

