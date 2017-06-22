Photo file (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A Detroit landlord blasted a tenant with a shotgun following a dispute Wednesday night on the city’s southwest side, police said.

Police say the shooting took place about 10:45 p.m. on the 7000 block of Navy, which is south of Vernor Highway and west of Waterman. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was arguing with his landlord, a 63-year-old man, when the landlord allegedly leveled a shotgun and fired. At last report, the victim was in critical condition, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was later arrested. The shotgun has not yet been recovered, said department spokeswoman Jennifer Watson.

