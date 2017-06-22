Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 21-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly pointing a gun at officers on Detroit’s west side.

The incident took place about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Schoolcraft and Woodmont, which is east of the Southfield Freeway. Officers were in the area investigating the suspect, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

But when officers confronted the man, he allegedly ran. And when officers chased him on foot, he allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it in their direction. An officer responded by pulling out his weapon and firing two shots, neither of which hit. The chase continued, and officers were able to make the arrest and recover the handgun.

What the police were investigating the suspect for is not immediately known.

