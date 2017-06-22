Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — The city’s land bank will pay state housing officials $5 million in a settlement reached over invoices improperly submitted for repayment in the city’s demolition program, the state announced Thursday.

The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Nonprofit Housing Corp. — created by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to administer funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the Hardest Hit Fund program — and the land bank have agreed on a total reimbursement of $6.37 million, not including costs of the investigation.

The forthcoming $5 million payment comes in addition to $1.37 million that the land bank repaid earlier this year to address improper expenses identified by auditors, state officials said in a Thursday news release. The total reimbursement is $6.37 million, plus investigation costs, officials noted.

“I am pleased both parties were able to reach a resolution without incurring the added costs of an arbitrator,” MSHDA Executive Director Earl Poleski said in a released statement. “The new protocols and procedures put in place over the past several months have improved programmatic operations, allowing us to move forward in a business-like fashion to support the new direction of the land bank and the important work being done to reduce foreclosure and revitalize neighborhoods in the city.”

The MHA board approved the settlement last week and the land bank approved the agreement during a special meeting on Thursday, MSHDA and land bank officials said.

The settlement concludes months of investigation by MHA, its independent auditors and legal counsel. But it does not affect any other investigations into the city’s demolition program that remain ongoing, the state added.

Mayor Mike Duggan is slated to hold a briefing on the settlement Thursday morning at his 11th floor conference room at City Hall.

The mayor first revealed in February that the state’s ongoing review of the program’s billing practices had turned up a total of $7.3 million in what MSHDA argued were “inappropriate” or “inaccurate” costs. The vast majority in connection with a controversial set-price bid pilot in 2014 that’s among the early hangups in the program at the center of a federal criminal investigation and is being reviewed by a federal grand jury.

Duggan had rejected the state’s assertion that about $6 million tied to costs of the pilot — designed to quickly bring down large bundles of houses — was improper. But said he would honor the outcome of the arbitration.

Of the $1.37 million previously paid back, about $1.2 million was tied to costs flagged as ineligible last year in an independent audit commissioned by the land bank, which jointly oversees the program with the Detroit Building Authority.

The dispute with MHA was associated with the bulk demolition effort that emerged after city officials met with a group of contractors to establish a set price.

The effort was based on the city’s average pricing of all of its competitive demolition bids and sought contractors with the capacity to raze 800 houses in two months.

Three of the four local contractors participating in negotiations — Detroit-based Adamo Group, Carleton headquartered Homrich and MCM of Bloomfield Hills — were the sole bidders after the project was publicly offered. They were awarded the work. The fourth company, Bierlein of Midland, did not bid.

The pilot paid Homrich about $8.3 million; Adamo, $8.1 million; and MCM, $3.5 million, plus other costs tied to change orders, including about $1.9 million for Adamo, $1.7 million for Homrich and $21,000 for MCM.

Last summer, the federally funded program shut down for two months after an ongoing review by the MHA, in conjunction with MSHDA turned up “mistakes” and “errors.”

Since then, several controls have been strengthened. Among them, state housing authority employees are now embedded at the land bank and building authority to provide compliance support.

The land bank — which administers the city’s Hardest Hit Fund demolitions — established a $5 million escrow fund for demolition costs not eligible for the federal funding.

Meanwhile, the program, which came under scrutiny over bidding concerns and rising costs, remains the focus of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

The city’s land bank and building authority have turned over more than 250,000 pages of emails and attachments to the federal agency in response to subpoenas received in May 2016. Around the same time, the FBI’s Detroit office acknowledged it was investigating the program.

Last week, The Detroit News learned a federal grand jury was empaneled to focus on the blight fighting program and whether federal money was misappropriated.

The grand jury is weighing potential violations of federal wire fraud and antitrust laws that prevent bid-rigging and unfair competition for federal funds, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The target of the investigation is unclear, but Duggan said nobody from his office has been questioned or subpoenaed.

As of May 31, MHA had disbursed more than $119 million to the land bank for demolition and related activities on 7,488 abandoned, blighted properties. More than $139 million remains from the more than $258 million awarded to Detroit’s program since 2013.

