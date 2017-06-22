Buy Photo Hassan Al-Botiour holds daughter Ayah, 6, during the Wednesday rally protesting the arrest and planned deportation of over 100 immigrants who were rounded up last week. (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A federal judge has granted a temporary stay to more than 100 Iraqi immigrants slated for deportation.

The immigrants were arrested earlier this month in Metro Detroit and are being held in detention centers in Ohio, Louisiana and Arizona, attorneys say.

In his ruling Thursday that granted a two-week stay, U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith cited the lawyers’ claims that the immigrants are at risk of being tortured or persecuted if sent to Iraq.

“Irreparable harm is made out by the significant chance of loss of life and lesser forms of persecution that Petitioners have substantiated,” he wrote. “Such harm far outweighs any conceivable interest the Government might have in the immediate enforcement of the removal orders, before this Court can clarify whether it has jurisdiction to grant relief to Petitioners on the merits of their claims.”

Attorney Margo Schlanger had argued Wednesday that the U.S. government is obligated to protect immigrants from imminent danger in other countries.

“Iraq has gotten extraordinarily dangerous in recent years with the rise of ISIS,” Schlanger said, using another name for the Islamic State group, adding that many of the immigrants will become a “bulls-eye” for torture because they are Christian.

The temporary stays allow the immigrants to file motions to reopen their removal orders and seek stays of removal from immigration court.

Schlanger said it’s been challenging for some immigrants to get legal assistance because they are being held out of state.

Law enforcement officials say they arrested 114 Iraqi immigrants the weekend of June 9-10 after an agreement between the United States and Iraq that said Iraq would accept deportees for the first time in seven years.

Immigration officials say those targeted in the raids committed crimes, some as serious as murder and rape, and that they have forfeited their right to remain in the U.S.

