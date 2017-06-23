A man died and his brother was wounded Friday after they were stabbed at an auto repair shop on Detroit’s east side, police reported.

The pair was found inside the “Mike on Mack” auto repair shop in the 17000 block of Mack Avenue at about 7:30 p.m., investigators said in a statement.

One, identified only as a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead. His 51-year-old sibling was hospitalized with critical injuries Friday night, according to the release.

Officials do not have a description of suspects and are continuing to investigate.

