Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan has scheduled a 10:45 a.m. Friday news conference to make an announcement about the Gordie Howe International Bridge.
Duggan’s office issued a statement Friday that said the mayor will be joined at the conference by state officials, representatives of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and community leaders.
The Howe bridge will provide a second highway link for heavy trucks at the busiest U.S.-Canada crossing point, the second span to the aging Ambassador Bridge owned by Manuel “Matty” Moroun.
The $2.1 billion bridge is slated to open in 2020. Canada is supplying Michigan’s $550 million share of the bridge, which will have to be repaid through tolls.
Check back with www.detroitnews.com for updates.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs