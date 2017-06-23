Conceptual illustration of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. (Photo: Rendering)

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan has scheduled a 10:45 a.m. Friday news conference to make an announcement about the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Duggan’s office issued a statement Friday that said the mayor will be joined at the conference by state officials, representatives of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and community leaders.

The Howe bridge will provide a second highway link for heavy trucks at the busiest U.S.-Canada crossing point, the second span to the aging Ambassador Bridge owned by Manuel “Matty” Moroun.

The $2.1 billion bridge is slated to open in 2020. Canada is supplying Michigan’s $550 million share of the bridge, which will have to be repaid through tolls.

