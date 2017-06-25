After a fight with a friend, a 17-year-old boy was shot at least twice Sunday morning on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:10 a.m. on the 4000 block of Grayton, which is north of Mack and west of Cadieux. Police say the teen and a friend had been arguing and fighting at the location.

Then the friend left, grabbed a handgun, returned to the scene and started shooting, hitting the victim in both his arm and leg. The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, and his condition was not immediately available.

The suspect fled on foot, but his identity is known to police.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2u3lrDE