The shooting took place about 10:20 p.m. on the 19000 block of Teppert, which is south of East Seven Mile and west of Hoover. The woman pulled up in front of her home, then began to walk to her front door. Then the door flung open and someone who’d been inside the house shot the woman four times: once in her abdomen, once in her lower thigh, once in her right forearm, and once in her right lower leg. (Photo: File)

A 32-year-old pregnant Detroit woman is in critical condition after being ambushed and shot outside of her home on the city’s east side late Saturday night, police said. But the ambush came from someone who was already inside the house.

The shooting took place about 10:20 p.m. on the 19000 block of Teppert, which is south of East Seven Mile and west of Hoover. The woman pulled up in front of her home, then began to walk to her front door. Then the door flung open and someone who’d been inside the house shot the woman four times: once in her abdomen, once in her lower thigh, once in her right forearm, and once in her right lower leg.

Then the suspect fled. No description was immediately available.

The victim tried to get in her car and drive herself to the hospital, but only got about 1/10th of a mile away, to Seven Mile and Runyon, before collapsing. Medics ultimately transported her to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2u348mb