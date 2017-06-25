Three people, two of them women, were shot outside of a party bus parked in Greektown early Sunday, police said.
The shooting took place about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, said Officer Dan Donakowksi, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. A party bus was parked at Congress and St. Antoine, in the Greektown section of Detroit.
The three victims were outside when a suspect approached, and fired shots. Three people were hit: A 23-year-old man was struck in his ankle and took a graze wound in his left calf, and is in temporary serious condition. A 28-year-old woman was shot in her right thigh. And a 22-year-old woman took graze wounds in both legs.
One was taken by the party bus to a hospital, one was privately taken, and one was taken by medics, Donakowski said. All of their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Police describe the suspect only as a black male wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, armed with a handgun.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs