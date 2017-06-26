Buy Photo File photo (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Shortly after a Domino’s restaurant on Detroit’s east side closed early Monday morning, an armed, two-man team held a female store employee at gunpoint and emptied the store’s safe, police said.

The armed robbery took place about 1:15 a.m. on the 17100 block of East Warren, which is just east of Cadieux. The restaurant had closed at 1 a.m. When a male employee of the store was taking out the trash two men, both armed, forced their way into the store and held a female employee, 25, at gunpoint, said Michael Woody, director of media relations for the Detroit Police Department.

The gunmen, described as wearing ski masks, dressed in all black, and armed with assault rifles, forced the employee to open the store’s safe and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The male store employee left the scene and drove away, Woody said.

Police believe the suspects escaped on foot, with cash. No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

